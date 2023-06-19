Max Chmerkovskiy Welcomes Baby on Father’s Day, Finally Hugs Newborn After 3 Painful Losses

Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Shai | Maks Chmerkovskiy and his newborn | Source: instagram.com/petamurgatroyd

Maks Chmerkovskiy got the perfect Father’s Day gift. He and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, welcomed a child on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Murgatroyd had tried to give the couple’s first child, Shai, a sibling, but she suffered three grueling miscarriages before she was successful.

Chmerkovskiy enjoys fatherhood. He said having his son, Shai, in his life was the ultimate present.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, dealt with fertility issues in their quest to expand their family.

On Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, the couple was blessed with a child, a new addition to their older son, Shai, 6.

Chmerkovskiy shared the news of the birth of their second child, a boy, on Instagram. The Choreographer posted a cute picture where he was cradling his baby and looking at the newborn as he smiled. The father of two captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.”

Several people congratulated Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, including some of the couple’s friends, such as Amanda Kloots, who said, “Wow what a day! What a gift!”

Chmerkovskiy also shared a picture of him and his dad on Father’s Day as he wished him a “Happy Father’s Day.” The Choreographer revealed that his dad drove him to the hospital to be there for the birth of his second son. Chmerkovskiy wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has talked the selfless talk my entire life and certainly still walks the walk! From committing to a newborn at 19, to carrying my badly damaged 13 year old self to rehab….”

The choreographer told his dad he loved him so much and said he hoped to make his own kids as happy as his dad made him.

Chmerkovskiy, who said his father set the fatherhood bar highest, supported his wife as they tried to have their second child. On the other hand, Murgatroyd is happy that Shai finally has a sibling.

The choreographer praised his wife for gifting him with Shai. He noted that being a father was the “ultimate present” to him.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd Longed for Their Second Child

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd tried for years to extend their family. The mother of two revealed that she would often see comments from people on social media asking her, “When are you going to get pregnant? Why aren’t you pregnant? Why aren’t you having more babies?”

Finally, Murgatroyd and her husband decided to go public with their infertility struggles. She noted that she first got pregnant in 2020 when she and Chmerkovskiy tried having their second child.

The professional dancer found out she was pregnant three weeks in, and two weeks later, she had her first miscarriage. She recalled:

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed; I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth; I had a miscarriage. I didn’t know how to tell anybody.”

Eight months after her first miscarriage, Murgatroyd got pregnant again. However, she had another miscarriage, and 24 hours after the miscarriage, the professional dancer had to go do a show.

The third time Murgatroyd got pregnant, she and her husband were in Ukraine. She flew back home to Los Angeles, not knowing she was pregnant, and got very sick that she had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

In the hospital, the professional dancer was told she was pregnant and had just had her third miscarriage.

Murgatroyd said she felt alone when her three miscarriages happened because her husband was away when they occurred. She always called her husband when she felt the miscarriage was happening and wished he was at home with her to support her.

However, Murgatroyd said she was glad her husband came home every time for her after each miscarriage happened. She added that due to the nature of Chmerkovskiy’s job, it was hard for him to be home all the time, something she fully understood.

Chmerkovskiy also opened up and said the miscarriages were a lot for him to try and process because he couldn’t fix them, and the best he could do was be there for his wife:

“I try to do my best in just supporting Peta and her journey in figuring herself out because that’s what this is. I am a changed man because of this experience because I don’t think it’s about me… it’s about me supporting her.”

After her second miscarriage, Murgatroyd told herself if she had another one, she wouldn’t try to get pregnant again because of how traumatic and mentally taxing the experience was.

The professional dancer was then diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and told that there was something off with her blood. After her third miscarriage, Murgatroyd decided to try getting pregnant via IVF instead of naturally.

Surprisingly, Murgatroyd got pregnant with her second boy naturally. She took a test six or seven weeks after conceiving, and because she was very skeptical, she didn’t tell Chmerkovskiy for a while. Now, Chmerkovskiy is excited to be a father again after the birth of their second boy.

Chmerkovskiy Said Fatherhood is the “Ultimate Present”

Chmerkovskiy celebrated his birthday in 2017 in a touching Instagram post where he called himself the “luckiest man on earth.”

The choreographer praised his wife for gifting him with Shai. He noted that being a father was the “ultimate present” to him. He wrote:

“I’m definitely a dad now, but I don’t feel older. On the contrary, I have a bigger purpose in my life than ever before, and I feel limitless because of it. Parents always say, ‘you’ll understand once you have your own kids’….I now understand.”

Murgatroyd also praised Chmerkovskiy and said their son was fortunate to have him as his guardian and protector:

“I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together ❤.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced that they were engaged in December 2015, and six months later, they said they were expecting Shai, who is now a big brother to their newborn.