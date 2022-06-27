Maverick Tops $1 Billion at Box Office by Breaking the Rules

Tom O'Brien
Despite a primarily American audience and a summer release, the ”Top Gun“ sequel has shown unprecedented legs over the last month

“Top Gun: Maverick” has become the 50th film in box office history to gross $1 billion worldwide, but there’s no film that has had a path to this milestone quite like the one that Paramount, Skydance and Tom Cruise have blazed over the past month.

The sequel to Cruise’s first big blockbuster back in 1986 is expected to hit the $1 billion mark at the end of its fifth weekend in theaters, with $521 million coming from domestic theaters and $484 million from overseas. It is Cruise’s first $1 billion hit in his career — the closest he got previously was 2018’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” with $787 million — and is only the fourth Paramount release to hit that mark (after “Titanic” and the “Transformers” films “Dark of the Moon” and “Age of Extinction”).

