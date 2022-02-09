‘Maus’ matters more than than Joe Rogan

‘Maus’ matters more than than Joe Rogan
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

‘Maus’ matters more than than Joe Rogan

  • Efforts to ban books have increased dramatically across the country.
  • Books by Black, Jewish and LGBTQ authors are in the crosshairs.
  • Meanwhile, criticism of Joe Rogan and Spotify is ramping up over COVID-19 misinformation.
  • Banning books is a First Amendment violation; an economic boycott is a First Amendment right.

You’re not paranoid. They really are coming for books. 

The recent onslaught of book banning headlines has been staggering. In Tennessee, the McMinn County School Board voted in January to ban Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” which tells the story of comic artist Art Spiegelman’s Jewish parents surviving the Holocaust. 

Latest News

Previous articleHouse of Gucci Hairstyle Artist on Tear-Filled Lady Gaga Call on Oscar Morning

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact