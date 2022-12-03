Matthew Perry, Friends, explains how addictions can be tracked through the series

It hasn’t been a secret for a long time that Matthew Perry struggled with addiction during his 10-year run as Chandler Bing on Friends. In the years that the sitcom aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, fans watched the actor’s weight fluctuate, and it wasn’t hard to guess that something wasn’t right. Perry’s memoir has a lot to say about it. The Big Terrible Thing: Friends, Lovers, and Other People, which was released in November and paints a very somber picture of what he’s been through. He also explained the ways in which he was able to track his addictions through the series.

Matthew Perry definitely didn’t sugarcoat anything Concerning his addiction to The Big Terrible Thing: Friends, Lovers, and Other PeopleHe admitted that he had been there at times. taking 55 Vicodin a day He claimed that he had spent many millions on rehab. The actor stated that his weight has fluctuated over the course of the series. “between 128 pounds and 225 pounds,” It all depends on the addiction that he was suffering from. The memoir (via) explains his story. Page Six ):

My weight can be used to track my progress in addiction. When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.

I can appreciate a little self-deprecating humor at the expense of that questionable goatee, but that’s a pretty sad admission all the same. Matthew Perry claimed that Season 9 was his only season where he managed to stay sober throughout, even though his problems continued after the camera stopped rolling back in 2004. In 2019 the actor was in the hospital for five months — spending two weeks in a coma — after his colon burst, requiring a Life-saving ostomy surgeries .

He also described how being on Friends His life could have been saved. in 2021, after his heart stopped for five minutes during surgery when the anesthesia reacted badly with the opioids he’d taken the night before. A doctor performed CPR for the full five minutes, apparently saying he didn’t want “the guy from Friends” He died at his table.

The Reunion of Friends The film was shot in April, which many fans were concerned about. Matthew Perry’s speech had been slurred . The special Perry dropped a bombshell when he revealed the anxiety and intense pressure he’d felt to make the audience laugh. Jennifer Aniston said they hadn’t understood the level of self-torture he experienced. Aniston did however know something about substance abuse. This was what Chandler Bing actor Diane Sawyer recalled during an interview. I confronted him regarding his drinking habits .