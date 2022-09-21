Matthew McConaughey opens up about the gut-wrenching parts of his past

Matthew McConaughey wasn’t able to elaborate much on these two incidents, but he did speak with Amanda de Cadenet recently about the matter. “The Conversation: About the Men”Podcast about how to move on from traumas and heal. “I’m not gonna be afraid of relationships because my first experience was blackmail. Uh-uh. That’s an aberration,”He stated that he had spoken on September 18, 2022 (per Page Six). “… I’m not gonna let that beat my sense of trust in people and say, ‘No, I can have a healthy relationship.’ Non-negotiable.”

His 2020 memoir is here “Greenlights,”McConaughey also touched on other traumatizing events, such as his father’s 1992 death. McConaughey put his humor to humorous use while writing about it. “He’d had a heart attack when he climaxed”The actor described the experience as “sex with McConaughey’s mother”. USA TodayHe fondly recalled, “He’d always instructed me and my brothers, “Boys. When I go, I’m going to be makin’ love for your mother.”

As McConaughey told USA Today in 2020, he understandably did “a huge amount of laughing”And “a huge amount of crying”When writing “Greenlights.”He said, “Fortunately,” at the time. “Most of my tears came from being able to go back and feel the love that my family had.”