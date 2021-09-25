Matthew McConaughey is considering running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey is considering running for Texas governor
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Matthew McConaughey is stepping into politics! The Hollywood star has opened up about his future plans and even considered running for Texas governor.

During his most recent interview, the actor revealed that he trusts his “core beliefs enough,” and his “values enough, to feel comfortable listening to an opposing one,” adding that the “whole embassy of politics has some redefining of its purpose.”

Matthew shared his unconformity with politics nowadays, explaining that “We try to teach our kids delayed gratification but we don‘t like to think about further than tomorrow, we need immediate results.”

“How many things do actual leaders and politicians get done that now become realized later on after they‘re off? They never get credit for them,” he said.

"The Gentlemen" Screening and Q&A With Matthew McConaughey©GettyImages

This is not the first time the actor talks about his interest in politics, admitting last November that while had “no plans to do that right now,” it would be “up to a lot of other people.”

The acclaimed star says “we‘ve got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” explaining that the best example for him is “the damn dispute over the masks that got politicized,” as he says ”This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom. There’s no data that says it‘s not a good thing, no data that says it’s harmful. Let‘s all take one for the team here,“ Matthew added.

Stay connected to your culture by signing up for our newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, royals, as well the best beauty and fashion news, delivered straight to your email!

Latest News

Previous articleNick Cannon admits his therapist ‘says he should be celibate’ after welcoming four babies in one year
Next article‘Dear White People’ Star Antoinette Robertson Says She Felt ‘Isolated’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder