Ahead of Her Birthday Matthew Koma Has NSFW Message for Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma left her a cheeky message for the How I Met Your Father actress ahead of her birthday. In an Instagram photo, the 34-year old musician kissed his wife’s cheek as he held their 6-month-old daughter Mae. He also gave praises to the Disney alum.

“It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days, and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love,” He wrote. “Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all – the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet.”

He also left an NSFW comment at the end, sharing, “Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is…but also thank god you were born because we’d be so f––ed. Love you,” He wrote. “Also, my full body hive is better, so we can bone down tonight.”

He added in his loving message that he’s the “luckiest to get to do this life thing with you” before detailing all she provides for their household. “The easy days and the absolutes–– storms we’re constantly navigating…You’re never phased, and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest f––ing individual outside of all that. We’re all humbled by the wide strokes you’re able to paint while we’re still trying to tie our shoes. I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet…we’ll be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we’re talking in bed at night,” he wrote.

Duff was touched by the message. In the comments, she left a sweet reply. “Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?” She wrote back. Koma does not shy away from telling his partner how much she means to him. He also left another sweet message for her last month when she returned to work on the set of How I Met Your Father following her bout with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. “She started her new show this week, and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode.” Under a photo of Duff exhausted holding his daughter, he wrote. “Oh, you’re going to get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night three tonight,” She replied online.