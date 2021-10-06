Mattel’s Newest Barbie Doll Honors Italian Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Aims to Inspire New Generation

She’s going where no Barbie has gone before. Mattel is marking World Space Week by creating a doll to honor Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

“Well, as astronauts, one thing that we all really care about is inspiring the next generation,” Samantha Cristoforetti explained. “Inspiring young boys and girls to take up careers in space exploration or in general in science and technology.”

This year’s World Space Week aims to get more girls interested in science, technology, math, and engineering, aka STEM.

The mini Samantha doll was put through the same rigorous training that the real Samantha is going through as she prepares for a trip to the International Space Station in April.

“I know the mini Samantha doll has already been on a parabolic flight, so she already has some experience with weightlessness,” Cristoforetti adds. “And I really hope that by showing that, we can create some excitement for especially young girls.”

Proceeds from the sale of the Barbie will support Women in Aerospace to help them follow their dreams to the stars.