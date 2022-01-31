Matt Smith, Morfydd Clark Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Starve Acre’

“Doctor Who”The supernatural horror film will feature stars Matt Smith and Morfydd. “Starve Acre.”

BAFTA-nominated “Apostasy”Director and writer Daniel Kokotajlo “Starve Acre” explores “inherited trauma and loss within a world ruled by supernatural folklore.”

The film is based on Andrew Michael Hurley’s novel of the same name.

Smith, Emmy Award and BAFTA nominee Smith“House of the Dragon”) and BAFTA Cymru winner Morfydd Clark (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”In the movie, ) will play a disunited couple concerned about their son. “brooding and stylistic modern horror.”

Richard (played in Smith) and Juliette Clark are set in Starve Acre in rural 1970s England. Their idyllic family life is disrupted when Ewan, their son, begins acting strangely. The formerly happy couple grow farther apart when Richard buries himself in local folklore – including the myth that an ancient oak tree set on their estate possesses phenomenal powers – while Juliette seeks comfort in their local community.

Just when it looks like the couple will reunite, “dark and sinister forces”They find their way into their family home, but their attention is distracted by an unexpected discovery.

“Starve Acre”is currently in preproduction. It will be shot in the U.K. and sales will begin at EFM.

Kokotajlo has had a great collaboration. “Apostasy,” the writer/director’s feature debut, Cornerstone will again handle worldwide sales.

Tessa Ross (“12 Years a Slave”Juliette Howell (“Brexit: The Uncivil War”Emmy Duffy (“Rocks”The House Productions film was produced by ) and was developed with BBC Film. Access Entertainment funded the film together with BBC Film (with National Lottery funding) and BBC Film.

“Daniel is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and we’re thrilled to be bringing his adaptation of Andrew Michael Hurley’s extraordinary novel to the screen,”Ross. “‘Starve Acre’ is already a genre defining modern classic – Daniel’s singular vision and this exceptional cast bring great depth and strength to this evocative story.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder commented: “Daniel’s haunting cinematic vision for ‘Starve Acre’ is breathtaking and we’re excited to be able to continue our collaboration with him.”

Access Entertainment’s Danny Cohen added: “Access Entertainment is delighted to be co-financing ‘Starve Acre’ alongside the BBC and the BFI. It’s a brilliant script from the wonderfully talented young writer/director Daniel Kokotajlo and continues our dynamic feature film partnership with Tessa Ross and House Productions.”

BBC Film’s Rose Garnett said: “We’re so pleased to be supporting Daniel on his bold second feature ‘Starve Acre,’ continuing the relationship with BBC Film that began with his stunning debut Apostasy. Daniel is a remarkable voice in British filmmaking.”

Smith is repp’d by B-Side, Maison 2, UTA and lawyer Darren Trattner, Clark by Curtis Brown, UTA, Mosaic and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Kokotajlo is by 42MP.

BBC Studios owns House Productions.