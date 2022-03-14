Matt LeBlanc Allegedly ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Over 300 Pounds After Breakup; ‘Hit Rock Bottom,’ Anonymous Source Claims

It is Matt LeBlancWhat about his feelings? One tabloid claims LeBlanc killed his feelings. “hit rock bottom.” Let’s check in on the Friends star.

Matt LeBlanc ‘Eating Heart Out’What happens after a breakup?

This week, Globe According to the tabloid, Matt LeBlanc seems far removed from Joey Tribbiani who he played for more than ten-years. According to the tabloid the actor has evolved into a “star”. “fat and miserable,”His recent split is causing problems for his health. Sources say he isn’t getting any support from his old Friends co-stars. “Matt’s been something of a black sheep of the cast for years now, not quite on the same level as Matthew [Perry] but lame enough to have Jen and Courteney rolling their eyes and wanting nothing much to do with him,”Insider recipes

“He’s a very downbeat and schlubby character and they just don’t want that type of guy at their dinner table.”The tabloid reports that his shrinking social life is starting weigh on him. “He’s eating his feelings,”The tipper reveals more, “He’s not in a good place and the breakup is only making it worse. He’s not taking care of himself and is sinking into a very dark hole.” The tabloid admits that LeBlanc’s publicist has denied all of the claims in this story, but the insider trudges on. “[He’s] hit rock bottom,”The source concludes.

Matt LeBlanc Lonely, ‘Fat And Miserable’?

This ridiculous report is so offensive that it’s honestly hard to read. Matt LeBlanc is a human being that’s allowed to change and grow. We can’t expect all ’90s stars to freeze time, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with LeBlanc’s appearance. The tabloid’s fatphobia is glaringly obvious, but what’s even more disgusting is the magazine’s accusations about LeBlanc’s character.

Original Friends cast, it looks like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are the only ones that really still keep in touch — and there’s nothing wrong with that. People grow apart and go their separate ways, and it doesn’t mean that they don’t care about each other. The HBO reunion special showed us all that there was love. Friends The cast is still getting along perfectly, so we are not sure where this story is taking place.

But context aside, there’s no need for debate here. The tabloid admits that LeBlanc’s publicist has dismissed the story, so we’re inclined to do the same. It’s a huge red flag when a publication takes the word of anonymous tipsters over someone genuinely close to LeBlanc. But, then again, it’s no surprise coming from the Globe.

The Tabloid has more body-shaming

Matt LeBlanc is not the only celebrity who has drawn the ire. Globe. According to the outlet, Elton John was in danger from having a heart attack last summer after gaining weight. Then the magazine reported Brendan Fraser’s friends were worried about his weight gain. The publication then alleged that Brendan Fraser’s friends were worried about his weight gain. Russell Crowe was desperate to lose 70 lbsTo be a star in a Gladiator sequel. These stories had as much taste and appeal as this one.

