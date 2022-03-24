Matt James Recalls “Hard Conversation”Rachael’s After Party Photo

Rachael called Matt Matt, Matt said “immediately”Concerning the photos, he was at her side right from the beginning. “I knew the woman I’d chosen to be with. Celebrity gossip, no matter how sensitive, wouldn’t shape my opinion of her,”He shared. “Her voice on the other end was strained and unsteady.”

He said that he consoled her at the moment. “I assured her that I knew who she was.”

Matt pointed out that they were both in different states so Matt wanted to have an in-person conversation about the controversial photos.

“I needed to see Rachael’s face for the hard conversation ahead,”He stated this in his book. “I hadn’t felt so nervous to see Rachael since handing her the final rose. We’d come a long way, even since then, but there was a formalness to our meeting this time that felt unfamiliar and uneasy.”

Matt explained that Matt and his wife hid in a house. “middle-of-nowhere Georgia”To keep the conversation secret from the public. Rachael was not allowed to see Matt together at the time. He said that he would announce their relationship on the show.

“She and I spent two days together, and then on the third day, we had the hard conversation,””The former football player said it.” “I shared how it felt seeing her, a woman I loved, embody a role that had once so antagonized me. My emotions welled up, and she met me at their peak.”

Matt said Rachael is his best friend. “leaned forward and dove in”She would like to share her perspective.

“She’d only been in the sorority a short time; she left the semester following the party,”He wrote. “She didn’t know about the context of the party when she chose to attend; it was just another college event in her mind. She didn’t offer her ignorance as an excuse. Just a fact—she paired it with the facts of her remorse and regret. Tears streamed down both our faces.”

After the difficult conversation “She apologized for the pain I felt. I forgave her.”