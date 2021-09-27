Matt Damon Had To Get Permission To Film Thor: Love And Thunder, And It Sounds Like Serious Business

Filming for Thor: Love and Thunder took place in star Chris Hemsworth’s home country of Australia. Seeing as the pandemic is still affecting travels and Australia is one of the least affected countries by the COVID virus, travel to the country isn’t all that easy, especially back when Thor: Love and Thunder was filming at the beginning of this year. In an interview with GQ, Matt Damon explains that he was approached by government officials of Australia, and he was told the only reason he was being let into the country was because the film was creating jobs for Australians. Damon also admits that the film would have certainly survived without him, but that Australia seemed to recognize the value of the laughs he would bring to the film. Discussing how he received permission to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor told the magazine,