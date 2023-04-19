Netflix’s Longest Third Date tells the story of Matt and Khani whose spontaneous weekend getaway became a months-long adventure when they were stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic but what has happened to the couple and are they still together?

Many people found the early months of 2019 to be a strange and frightening time, as they were forced to close down the entire world following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Matt Robertson, Khani Le and their three-month journey to Costa Rica was turned into a nightmare when they couldn’t return to their home country. Their relationship had to be put to the ultimate test. But are they together now after the events in Longest Third Date?

The Longest Third Date was released on Netflix Tuesday, April 18th 2023.

Matt Robertson (left) and Khani le (right) are followed in this feature-length document. They were supposed to go on a weekend away for their third meeting after they matched on Hinge dating app back in February of 2020.

The fun trip turned to a nightmare a few months later when the Covid-19 emerged and put the entire world on lockdown. This prevented the couple from going home.

After trying to rebook flights several times without success, they were forced to spend three long months together on what was to become the longest date ever.

The couple had to put aside their initial nervousness over the date weekend and quickly adjust to living together.

In the end, when a return seemed imminent, there were new concerns about Matt and Khani after they returned to the US.

Matt and Khani – Still together after the longest third date?

Yes, Matt and Khani are still together as of April 2023 as it’s confirmed at the end of the documentary that the couple are “still on the longest third date.”

Matt and Khani’s future is left up in the air throughout Longest Third Date as they are interviewed separately about their experiences, hinting at the possibility that they could have gone their separate ways.

Both of them make remarks in the documentary, which raise doubts about whether or not their relationship will last when they return to home.

However, in the final moments of the film, we see the couple finally agreeing to become boyfriend and girlfriend which is followed by a brief montage of their exploits upon their return home, including visiting each other’s parents and moving in together.

A final title-card just before credits are rolled confirms, three years later after the unexpected 79 day stay in Costa Rica, that the two have remained together.

Matt and Khani are dog owners

After their return to America, Matt and Khani strengthened the bond between them by adopting together a dog.

Matt and Khani have a French bulldog called Banks. Banks has her very own Instagram page, which is filled with pictures and video clips of her adventures.

Three-day longest date Available to stream Netflix will release the film on Tuesday April 18, 2023.