Matchmaking Service Owner: Chinese Men Doubled Their Interest in Ukrainian Women

Vice World News was told by the owner of a dating app that there has been an increase in interest in Ukrainian women since Russia invaded Ukraine.

China’s social media platforms have been removed “inappropriate” content about Ukrainian women.

China’s one-child policy created a gender imbalance that left millions of males unable to find partners for their marriage.

According to an online platform, which connects Chinese men with Eastern European women, interest in Ukrainian women has increased by two-fold since Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Viola Zhou reported and Koh Ewe, Vice World News.

Pavel Stepanets (Russian owner of Meilishka matchmaking service) said that Vice interest in Ukrainian women has increased from five to almost ten inquiries per day. “Now, there are many clients asking for Ukrainian girls,”Stepanets spoke.

“These clients know that these Ukrainian girls are sad and would think of China as a safe place. So the Chinese men think that these girls will consider looking for a Chinese husband,”He continued.

Website by MeilishkaIt is evident that 748 Slavic women are currently available for marriage to Chinese men.

Vice was told by Stepanets that Eastern European women are more attractive to Chinese men than Eastern European women. “they are not as demanding about wealth”As Chinese women are. Chinese women are also very proud of their beauty standards. Marrying blonde, beautiful women is a sign of success.

“To be honest, Ukrainian women are considered some of the most beautiful in the world,”Stepanets stated this to the publication.

China’s social media giants have banned content about Ukrainian women

China’s gender ratio was distortedBy the One-Child Policy, which was in force from 1980 to 2015, and created a gender gap in the country, leaving millions without partners for marriage.

Chinese media suggested that Ukrainian women might be the solution to China’s gender inequalities problem. reported Foreign Policy.

Matchmaking between Ukrainian women and Chinese men is not something new.

Ulove is the acronym for “Ukrainian Love,”Max Mei founded the company in 2018. According to the South China Morning PostMei’s matchmaking service is designed to help you meet new people. “high quality”Chinese women to Ukrainian girls. Mei married a Ukrainian opera singer. Mail Online.After receiving many comments from Chinese men, he got the idea to create the service. “winner in life,” per SCMP.

However, Insider’s Waiyee Yup reported recently that some Chinese social-media giants have taken steps to block the online attention the Ukrainian women are receiving during the conflict. Weibo, which is a Twitter-like platform, has banned 10,000 accounts. “ridiculed war”Or made “vulgar comments” about Ukrainian women.

Douyin also banned users and removed content that was related to the conflict in Ukraine. The company stated that it was crackingdown on the abuse. “inappropriate”Content, including “videos such as ‘capturing Ukrainian beauties.'”