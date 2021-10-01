Mastodon Visit Another Dimension in ‘Teardrinker’ Video

Mastodon have released their first single from Hushed and Grim, their ninth studio album, which is out October 29th via Reprise Records. The hard-hitting track, “Teardrinker,” is accompanied by a music video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera.

In the clip, the band enters a space requiring secretive tickets. Once inside, they each reach into a box housing items that appear to take them to another dimension, where statues shed tears and mind control is at play.

Hushed and Grim was recorded in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, over the past 12 months with producer David Bottrill. The album is a follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand and features previously released track “Pushing the Tides.” It also comes a few months after the band dropped a new track, “Forged by Neron,” from the soundtrack for the comic book series, Dark Nights: Death Metal.

To support the album, Mastodon will embark on a co-headline North American tour with Opeth. The trek kicks off on November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina, and continues through December 5th in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are available here.

The album is available for pre-order.

Hushed and Grim Tracklist:

1. “Pain With An Anchor”

2. “The Crux”

3.” Sickle and Peace”

4. “More Than I Could Chew”

5. “The Beast”

6. “Skeleton of Splendor”

7. “Teardrinker”

8. “Pushing the Tides”

9. “Peace and Tranquility”

10. Dagger

11. “Had it All”

12. “Savage Lands”

13. “Gobblers of Dregs”

14. “Eyes of Serpents”

15. “Gigantium”