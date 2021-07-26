The first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is streaming on Netflix at the time of writing. Set in the world of magical Eternia, Masters of the Universe: Revelation has reintroduced the viewers to Eternos’s Price Adam. By the looks of it, Adam comes from a long line of champions who are chosen to wield Power Sword, a mystical sword that grants the user to become He-Man.

The revival of the classic animated series managed to grab the attention of fans across the world. Given that the production involves quite a lengthy process, the second season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation and its release is just an update away.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2: Release Date

Netflix and the makers of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is yet to announce the second season release date. If you’re looking forward to the release date of Revelation’s second season, then be prepared for a long-overdue wait.

The voice recording of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 1 initially took place sometime in 2019. If the timeline and production are considered, it will take a long time for the second season to premiere on Netflix.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2: Plot

The second season will be packed with a much more bloody battle of Eternia. The story will pick up from the part where Skelator gained control of Power Sword that further transformed him into a more formidable opponent. Moreover, Skelator would face opposition, and his own brethren will betray him as Skelator is killing off magic from the universe.

When will Masters of the Universe: Revelation be for the second season?

Smith, the creator of the series, revealed that he and his team have been working hard on the series. For around a year now, he’s been overseeing the script of all seasons. Hence, it makes proper sense to assume that the forthcoming season and its episodes are near done or completed.