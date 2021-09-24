Masked Singer Season 6 LIVE – Fans convinced Bull is Todrick Hall & viewers are shocked by Mother Nature reveal

MOTHER NATURE: THE CLUES

Tiffany Haddish and Aisha Tyler are the top guesses for Mother Nature’s identity, thanks to some of the clues given out during the show.

Many fans believe that the Girls Trip actress is wearing the costume because Wayne Brady was mentioned in clues. She was also recently joined on Friday Night Vibes.

Others said it’s her because she doesn’t have kids, which was also a clue, and the contestant seemed to be “someone who isn’t a singer.”

One fan chose Aisha as a good possibility because they “saw Wayne Brady in the clue package, and she was the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? which we know he was a panelist on.”

Another guessed the 51-year-old talk show host because she’d previously taken on the role of Mother Nature in the Santa Clause movie franchise.

A third suggested her after seeing the clue about “realizing that kids were not in her future and that was a struggle for her.”

Following Mother Nature’s performance of I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross, some fans also guessed that the celebrity could be Tracee Ellis Ross, Chelsea Handler, Kesha, Shakira or Vivica A. Fox.