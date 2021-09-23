Masked Singer fans think Tiffany Haddish or Aisha Tyler is Mother Nature after mystery star is eliminated off show

THE Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with its Season 6 premiere, which featured not one but two contestants being eliminated.

While Octopus was revealed to be NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature has not yet been unmasked – though, fans believe her to be either Tiffany Haddish or Aisha Tyler.

5 Mother Nature was eliminated during the Season 6 premiere of The Masked Singer, though she wasn’t unmasked Credit: YouTube

5 Fans think Tiffany Haddish is the celebrity inside the costume Credit: Getty

The FOX reality competition series shocked fans by eliminating two costumed stars during the season opener but left them hanging at the end by leaving one of them still a mystery,

While Mother Nature’s celebrity is set to be revealed in a next episode of The Masked Singer, viewers already have their guesses about who it could be.

Aisha, Tiffany and Aisha top that list due to clues revealed during the show.

Many fans believe that Aisha, the Girls Trip actress, is the one wearing the costume. Wayne Brady was mentioned as a clue and she was there recently on Friday Night Vibes.

Others said it’s her because she doesn’t have kids, which was also a clue, and the contestant seemed to be “someone who isn’t a singer.”

One fan chose Aisha as a good possibility because they “saw Wayne Brady in the clue package, and she was the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? which we know he was a panelist on.”

Another guessed the 51-year-old talk show host because she’d previously taken on the role of Mother Nature in the Santa Clause movie franchise.

A third suggested her after seeing the clue about “realizing that kids were not in her future and that was a struggle for her.”

Following Mother Nature’s performance of I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross, some fans also guessed that the celebrity could be Tracee Ellis Ross, Chelsea Handler, Kesha, Shakira or Vivica A. Fox.

Many others pointed out that it even looks very much like Kesha.

Whoever is behind the mask, they shared that they chose their costume because “Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with.”

Online fans are also just excited by the costume itself, saying this might be their favorite one of the new season.

Viewers ranked the different options and voted Mother Nature anywhere between the number one to nine spots, out of sixteen contestants.

Bull, Pufferfish and Skunk are the remaining contestants.

5 Others believe Aisha Tyler is behind the mask Credit: Getty

5 Some viewers noted that Aisha previously played Mother Nature in the Santa Claus film franchise Credit: Disney

The Masked Singer reveals NBA star Dwight Howard as The Octopus