Maryland Man Arrest After Supposedly Killing 3 People

Police have arrested a Maryland man who was on the loose after police say he killed three people.

The Howard County Police Department stated that Jeffrey Allen Burnham (46), is being accused of shooting Kelly Sue Robinette (57) and Brian Robinette (58) at their Cumberland residence on Thursday. Police allege that Burnham killed Rebecca Reynolds, 83, the night before in Allegany County and then stole her car.

Reynolds was found dead at a Cumberland house. “obvious trauma”Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Policing said, and once authorities identified Burnham as a suspect, they located one his relatives’ home where they found the two other victims shot dead.

Burnham was spotted around 9am Friday on the side of a road in a stolen Corvette in Davis, West Virginia that belonged to Reynolds, ABC Baltimore reported. He was arrested. Authorities say they found a loaded weapon on Burnham, the news station reported.

Police Previously said they believe all three victims were targeted and that Burnham knew them. There was a $10,000 reward for any information that lead to his arrest.

Burnham is currently in Maryland, waiting for extradition.