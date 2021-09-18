Mary Trump Reveals How Donald Trump Has Actually Helped Her

In Mary Trump’s September interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, she revealed that her uncle Donald Trump’s love of litigation and blasting his enemies on Twitter helped sell her book. Mary’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” sold over one million copies on its first day. Mary told the Australian outlet, “Of course, Donald helped [with the book’s publicity] by suing me. But I think it’s also because the story resonated with a lot of people.”

Mary explained to the Sydney Morning Herald that one of the best things about her book becoming a bestseller was “getting to set the record straight about my dad.” She also confessed that exposing some of the family’s dirty laundry had its perks. Mary said, “You could say that exposing them for who they are has also been really fun. And if it’s gonna make me some money? Cool.”

Mary’s latest book, “The Reckoning: America’s Trauma and Finding a New Way to Heal,” is out now and is on the way to becoming a bestseller.