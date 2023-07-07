Mary Jane is now the new Jackpot!

Mary Jane Watson, who is famous for saying “Face It, Tiger… You Just Hit the Jackpot”, is not the only hero from Spider-Man’s universe to wear the Jackpot title.

Two characters have previously used the codename. The first, Sara Ehret, debuted in Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez’s “Spider-Man: Swing Shift” as a scientist who was exposed to a virus that gave them enhanced abilities. After a while, Sara Ehret would retire from superhero work and give way to Jackpot. Alana Jacobson (also created by Slott & Jimenez) debuted as the superhero in Amazing Spider-Man #546. She would then take over the role after Ehret, and work with Spider-Man until she was killed. This led Sara to reclaim the title. Mary Jane Watson inspired the name of this character and her appearance. Marvel originally tried to confuse readers by giving Sara similar behavior. Both versions of the character have not appeared in comics since a long time.

Mary Jane Watson has finally taken on the Jackpot persona. This is a new and different identity from previous heroes that have worn the Jackpot name. Watson as a superhero in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” is the latest twist and surprising turn for the character.

Marvel Comics Mary Jane Watson becomes Jackpot officially in issue #31 of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, which will be available at comic shops and online retailers starting August 9th. There is no release date yet for “Jackpot”, but it will probably be released later this year.