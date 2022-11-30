Marvel’s greatest villain might be back to take on the Avengers

Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Secret Wars: Avengers The next one will follow EndgameMCU adventures, like the one you see in this video. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Acting as an introduction Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse SagaKang (Jonathan Majors), is the next villain Avengers must face.

On the way to this massive confrontation in Secret WarsWe might be confronted with a new villain that challenges the Avengers. It’ll be one of the significant threats that the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have already fought during the Infinity Saga.

We need to know this before we can help you. There will be big spoilers..

Marvel’s Avengers villain

Marvel fans who aren’t diehards will likely know the identity of that villain. Only one person fits this description. That’s James Spader’s Ultron from Avengers: The Age of Ultron.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) doesn’t qualify, as he died for certain in Endgame. Twice.

Ultron is the villain that Marvel killed too soon, although the film’s script kind of forced Marvel to go for that choice. Ultron is always able to return, as long as at least one Ultron sentry survives the battle in Sokovia. Ultron will only need an internet connection to re-evaluate his plans.

We have witnessed the power Ultron can get since then. What If…? turned Ultron into the animated series’ main villain, a powerful character that could traverse the multiverse and successfully destroy entire realities along with their Avengers. The Avengers-like Watcher group (Jeffrey Wright), however, managed to capture Ultron.

Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness We also had a very successful Ultron project. The sentries were used to serve the Illuminati and the Avengers, rather than fight the people.

Rewinding to the original MCU, it is possible that the Ultron from Earth-616 could still be living, even though the Avengers have defeated him badly. So it goes. The Cosmic Circus, whose sources claim that the Ultron AI wasn’t entirely destroyed. Remnants remain, but they’re dormant.

Wo will Ultron again fight the Avengers?

Marvel could have created the Easter eggs as a way to explain Ultron’s return, says this blog. In the first place, an Ultron head was seen in Spider-Man’s Homecoming. Then WandaVision SWORD is a company that deals in AI and robotics, according to our sources. White Vision, Paul Bettany is the outcome of this.

Finally, Wakanda Forever We were told that Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett, was concerned that AI might rise up and destroy us all. Let’s remember that Ultron used vibranium to create his drones and fight the Avengers.

The Cosmic Circus It is possible to speculate that there are two Multiverse Saga Projects could return Ultron.

The other is Armor Wars The adventure was upgraded from an Disney Plus To a theatre movie. Nate Moore was the Marvel producer “there were some great ideas that were coming out for that show, but… felt too big for that show… there are ways then to leverage the ideas of that movie and affect other movies down the line.”

That’s why Marvel turned Armor Wars into a movie. Moore didn’t directly confirm Ultron’s revival or another fight against the Avengers.

Then, you can start the Vision Quest Ultron could be part of the project. White Vision is rumored to be trying to recover his memories and human humanity. He’d likely send up having to deal with Ultron memories in the process.

Ultron will he remain a villain?

It Multiverse Saga’s The multiverse is the central theme. So we can’t but wonder how Ultron would position himself in the coming conflict. Kang is a far more powerful villain than Ultron, and the Avengers will fight him. This could be a threat to and alarm for the advanced AI.

The report doesn’t explain whether Ultron will remain an Avengers villain or whether he’ll change sides. It’s way too early for that. However, the idea of Ultron working with the Avengers to defeat Kang is intriguing.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.