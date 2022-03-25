Marvel teases that the fourth episode of Moon Knight will be worth it, and that it will be worth the wait

We’re less than a week away from the highly-anticipated Moon Knight premiere on Disney Plus. Marvel’s Marvel hero is the star of the new MCU show. He has no apparent connections to the rest. That’s what makes it so exciting. Marvel executives have already teased that MCU Easter eggs would be rare and far between. Marvel is also teasing a special event Moon KnightEpisode 4.

Before we get to it, we’ll remind you that Spoilers may be found below, so you’d best avoid it if you want to keep Moon Knight surprises intact.

Episode 4 is always pivotal in Marvel’s shows

That is what I heard. Moon KnightThere will be a special episode in episode 4. It’s like deja-vu. That’s because episode 4 always seems to be pivotal when it comes to Marvel’s Disney Plus shows.

These are event series created for a new medium — one that Marvel didn’t have access to in any of the previous phases. Disney’s streaming platform allows Marvel to offer a lot more content. The studio can extend the storylines of certain characters and introduce new heroes along the way. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is one example of the latter.

However, most of these shows won’t run for longer than a season. Six episodes are the norm for most seasons. Considering these constraints, episode 4 usually delivers pivotal details about the story at hand, whether it’s Moon KnightOder WandaVision. By the end of episode 4, we’re getting closer to the finale. So episode 4 prepares the audience for the show’s conclusion.

That’s why we saw episode 4 teased for other shows. Loki HawkeyeI can think of no other. And let’s not forget that episode 4 of What If…?Marvel teased an episode featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which was shown before the series premiere.

What If…?This is an exception to the rule for episode placement 4. The first season of the animated series has nine episodes. Episode 4 is critical to the story.

On the other side, The Falcon, and the Winter SoldierIt is truly an exception. Episode 5 was the most hyped episode. The episode still contained a devastating development and is currently the highest-rated episode on IMDB.

What happens in Moon KnightEpisode 4

Disney hosted the red-carpet premier for years. Moon KnightPrior to the March 30th publication date. That means we’re in the final days of marketing the TV show. We now know the cast and crew thanks to these last interviews. Moon Knight episode 4 will deliver a notable plot development.

We don’t know what this episode will be like, just as we did with the previous episode 4 teasers. Moon KnightThe episode was teased by Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead in an interview.

“Episode 4 has something in it that’s extremely exciting for us,” Moorhead Submitted Deseret News. “We can’t say a whole lot more because that’s gonna ruin all the fun.”

The director said that the “thing that happens”Will have “consequences”This will. “ripple out.”

Moorhead stated that they also included an animal in episodes 2, 4 and 5. Moon Knight. This happened during pre-production. The directors expected it to be cut. Marvel insisted they keep it.

It’s unclear what the animal is, what it represents for the MCU mythology or Moon Knight. And whether the animal “the thing that happens”They are interconnected.

What we do know is that you’ll have to wait some five more weeks to see Moon KnightWatch episode 4 to find out what happens. Next week, March 30th, the show will premiere.

