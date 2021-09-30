Marvel suggests 'What If ...?'? finale will tie all of the loose threads together

When Marvel first announced its animated series What If…?, fans weren’t sure what to expect. Would this Disney Plus show exist outside of the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Were we able to see stories that were impossible to tell in movies? Or could Marvel connect these seemingly unrelated stories to the larger MCU? It turns out that the answer to all of those questions is “yes.” What If…? Marvel already suggests how the final chapter will bring everything together.

What If…? finale may have MCU consequences

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley confirmed that the threads the show has introduced will begin to tie together in episode 8, titled: What If… Ultron Won?

“As we battle toward the finale, we will see some of our heroes again,” Bradley confirmed. “And the Watcher [voiced by Jeffrey Wright] learns a few important lessons about what it means to be a hero and comes to a realization about how much these stories, how much these worlds mean to him.”

Bradley said. In the fourth episode, Doctor Strange accidentally destroyed a whole universe. He was close to getting there. With the stakes increasing, he might not be able resist any longer.

“It was designed to be a certain way, and some people have been vibing and savvy enough to notice that we’re slowly seeing more and more of the Watcher’s visual appearance as we move forward,” Bryan Andrews, who directed the entire first season’s episodes, spoke out. “And that was all orchestrated from the very beginning. It’s all now coming to an arrow’s tip point.”

Bradley revealed something else about the upcoming episode. While episode 8 is a standalone story like the first seven, “it does flow in to 9.” It sounds like the What If…? The final episode will connect the entire show to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The penultimate episode of What If…? On September 29th, Disney Plus will stream the penultimate episode of What If…? Disney Plus will stream the ninth episode of the season’s first season on October 6. Check out our guide to all the new Disney Plus releases.