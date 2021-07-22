Marvel Studios: Assembled “The Making of WandaVision” Series Watch Online For Free

WandaVision is one of the latest series from Marvel Cinematic Universe, which showcased the repercussions of Endgame. The series was an instant hit among the die-hard fans of the MCU and also the general audience. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s groundbreaking series focused on two significant characters, Vision and Wanda Maximoff.

The ending of WandaVision was twisted, and it further teased the potential future of the MCU. After the release of WandaVision, the makers released another series, ‘Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.’ The series comprises special episodes that provide details regarding the entire making process of WandaVision.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Date of Release

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision released on Disney Plus Hotstar on the 12th of March 2021. The first episode is already available on Disney Plus Hotstar. People worldwide could stream the show on the devices if they have access to Disney + Hotstar or Disney+.

The series features actors like Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, Paul Bettany, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Kathryn Hahn. The plot of the series uncovers the unusual story of Wanda after losing Vision.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision: Where to Watch the Series for Free?

Sadly, Disney+Hotstar doesn’t have a free trial offer. So, if you’re from Asia, you cannot avail the free trial mode. Also, Disney+ used to offer a free trial in the past, but that’s not the case today.

Back in June 2020, Disney+ had retracted its free trial pack; however, the streaming platform didn’t provide any information for ending its trial.

If you want to watch Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, you have to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar like the rest of the world. It is a sincere request not to rely on the pirated sites to watch Assembled: The Making of WandaVision. Depending on pirated sites for streaming and downloading is a criminal offense. You can face jail time and have to pay hefty fines if the cyber police catch you.