Marvel: Secret Wars: Steve Rogers: What you can do with him

Marvel’s course for the Multiverse Saga It is now official. We know we’re heading toward two massive Avengers adventures, including The Kang Dynasty Secret Wars. The two movies, which are set one year apart each, should bring an exciting conclusion to the story. Some rumors claim that Marvel may bring back different Avengers. Kang Dynasty Secret WarsThere are many, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers(Chris Evans) and Black Widow [Scarlett Johansson].

Iron Man’s return is the most talked-about among them, with Secret Wars It is the most likely location for this to occur. We have already discussed all of the Marvel ways that Tony Stark can be brought back without reducing his sacrifice. Finale. Nat also has the same problem. As for Cap, Rogers’s case isn’t the same as the previous two. That’s because the MCU’s original Captain America isn’t dead. He’s old and retired, living his life in a different timeline.

But there are rumors about Chris Evans returning to the MCU, and I’m about to explain how it can happen without altering Steve’s story from Finale. Be aware of these facts before I tell you about this theory. Below are some significant MCU spoilers.

In this post, I’m referring to Chris Evans’s iconic MCU character as Steve Rogers to avoid confusion with the new Captain America. That’s Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who will appear in his own Captain America movie soon.

Black Widow, Steve Rogers and Iron Man need to make a comeback

According to the word on the streets, Kang Dynasty Secret Wars It will likely be similar. Infinity War Finale, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The new teams with Sam Wilson’s Captain America and other prominent Avengers might lose the initial fight against Kang (Jonathan Majors). They’ll then have to Reassemble Alles you have to do is fight again the bad guy Secret Wars.

According to rumours, Kevin Feige is looking for all help from the multiverse in order to aid the Avengers. All Marvel heroes who have appeared in MCU and non-MCU stories are eligible.

Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield could be back as Spider-Men. Similarly, we might see various X-Men characters in Fox’s Fox films. Secret Wars. Deadpool is one such example. Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, might be another. There are also Fantastic Four teams and Miles Morales Spider-Man.

Marvel has the ability to pull in any number of Avengers variants across all of the universes. Secret Wars. It includes Earth-616 Marvels, who are deceased in the primary reality. There are also retired Avengers, such as Steve Rogers.

Even if the leaks aren’t accurate, it’s very likely the Avengers will need all the help they can get in Secret Wars. That’s why heroes who are dead or retired are still possibilities for the movie.

Why Marvel won’t ruin the Finale Legacy

Remember that we’re in a multiverse story where we have beings who can traverse from one reality to the next. Iron Man’s tech in Finale One example is this. Steve Rogers has the space-time GPS device on him at end Finale.

The Watcher, Jeffrey Wright, can also observe all of the multiverses and take action when necessary. America Chavez, Xochitl Gomez is still learning to use the portals between universes.

The He Who Remains version of Kang is also on the list. This could make us have another Avengers ally capable of pulling together other Avengers from diverse realities. According to rumors, He Who Remains could form the Ultimate Avengers Team against Kang. Secret Wars with Avengers.

Marvel has the ability to bring these characters back thanks to the multiverse without having them ruin their stories or thearcs. Finale story. Marvel should take Iron Man and Steve Roger from the pasts before their death or retirement. They are taken out of their reality for the sake of the Secret Wars They must fight and then be brought back in order to fulfil their fates according to their timelines.

The only problem is that Marvel needs to ensure these characters don’t die in Secret Wars. For this, a plot gimmick is required.

How Marvel can explain Steve Rogers’s appearance in Secret Wars with Avengers

Steve Rogers is an example of a way that Steve Rogers can fight with his friends as a young man 100 years old. This will not ruin his amazing dance routine with Peggy Carter (Hayley atwell).

It is worth noting that Steve last visited us as an older man. This gave Sam Wilson a shield to protect him from the realities of the future. He married Peggy, and they had a wonderful life together.

We don’t know what happened between when he was a young man, leaving with the Infinity Stones & the Mjolnir Hammer and his return as an old Steve. For him, it has been many years. Marvel fans are often interested in stories about how Steve returned his belongings to Peggy before their reunion.

How about if Steve places the stones and hammer back in their proper place, then He Who Remains decides to recruit Steve? Steve was already determined to be with Peggy once he reached Earth-616. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), already knew Rogers was on the way. “take all the stupid” With him.

Secret Wars He Who Remains might explain to Steve that he cannot retire with Peggy unless he joins the Avengers in the future Earth-616 timeline. Only if Kang is defeated can Steve Rogers be absolutely sure that he’ll have a future with Peggy. That’s because Kang will want to rule all timelines. And fighting Kang alone isn’t an option for Steve.

It Secret Wars Marvel has to stop Steve Rogers plot problem

These caveats are important. Marvel needs to send Steve Rogers. Secret Wars Make sure he stays alive so that he can come back to Peggy. This will prove to be difficult. After all, they’re fighting Kang, the most powerful villain the Avengers have ever faced.

Iron Man and Nat. Marvel is able to smuggle them out of the primary realities just before their deaths. Tony Stark or Natasha can then be retrieved from the primary realities and return to Earth-616 to continue their journeys.

This is another, much bigger problem since they’d be aware of their imminent deaths.

Tony and Nat, however, are now dead so we have another method to bring them back. Asgardians and Wakandans travel to different locations in the afterlife. We expect at most one of them will return. That’s Jane (Natalie Portman), of course. Iron Man, Black Widow and others must be eligible for the same ascensions because of their heartbreaking sacrifices. Finale.

Marvel needs to answer why Steve Rogers wouldn’t be able bring his Infinity Stones/hammer. That’s actually an easy one. Steve plans to return the artifacts and make them real in order to stop any potential negative outcomes. Steve Rogers could also wish that for He Who Remains.

While we’re at it, Marvel might also choose to have a certain Johnny Storm join the Avengers in Secret Wars: This version was performed by Chris Evans in both the 2004-2007 seasons Fantastic Four movies.