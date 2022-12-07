Marvel is facing a major Avengers problem with Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty

Marvel will end the Multiverse Saga With a huge Avengers crossover event that spans the entire weekend The Kang Dynasty Secret Wars. Just like the movies, they will be released one year apart. Infinity War Endgame It ended with Secret Wars In May 2026.

There is still a lot of work to be done on the MCU. Phases 5 and 6 will only get underway in early 2019. But with 2022 nearly over, we’re fast approaching the pre-production period of both Kang Dynasty Secret Wars. And with these Avengers adventures looming, we’ve seen plenty of rumors that provide the first plot spoilers for Avengers 5 6.

If the information that trickled online so far is accurate, then we’re in for quite a ride in Kang Dynasty Secret Wars. If the leaks prove true, Marvel may have an issue with its Avengers. You should be aware of these facts before we dive in. Here are the spoilers for MCU.

The Kang Dynasty Secret Wars Spoilers for plot

It was clear that Phase 4 would be a success. MCU will soon be here Secret Wars, something we’ve speculated for months before Marvel confirmed the news. They will need to defeat the most powerful villains they have ever encountered. Although Thanos (Josh Brolin), was a formidable challenge, Kang (Jonathan Majors), can travel across the universes and time.

Marvel also confirmed this. Secret Wars title, revealing at Comic-Con that it’s the sixth movie in the saga. Avengers 5 Named Kang DynastyThe story of Kang and his fight against the Avengers is titled “The Avengers Are Coming to Kill”.

Soon, plot spoilers followed. Details Marvel’s plans for the upcoming pair of Avengers movies. The Kang variant we’re about to meet in Quantumania: Ant-Man and The Wasp The primary Kang version will be what the Avengers will face.

Kang (Jonathan Majors), in Janet(Michelle Pfeiffer), in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer Source: Marvel Studios

Kang DynastyKang and Kang from different timelines will help him defeat the Avengers. The villain will ultimately defeat the Avengers, winning this first round against the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Part 2 aka Secret WarsLet the Avengers do what they are best at. They’re not the “Prevengers,” to paraphrase one of the Avengers we’re dying to see return to the MCU. This is the hero, who will most likely return to the Avengers even though he has died fighting this existential threat.

Marvel will utilize Secret Wars To recruit Avengers from different timelines. That’s what the plot leaks say, indicating that Marvel will bring into the MCU characters from the Fox and Sony universe to fight alongside the primary reality’s Avengers.

It will be a massive group effort to defeat Kang and eventually reset the timeline. Marvel could also merge multiple realities into one timeline. Thus, Marvel will bring various heroes to the MCU. The focus is on the X-Men.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer 1: Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie, and Hope (Evangeline Lililly). Source: Marvel Studios

What will Marvel do to fix the Avengers’ problem?

If an accurate fraction of that information is available, Kang Dynasty Secret Wars They already sound intriguing. And they’ll be an incredible financial success for Marvel regardless of the accuracy of leaks.

But if these recent spoilers about Marvel’s Avengers vs. Kang plans are accurate, then Marvel has a big problem, one that’s immediately obvious to fans of the MCU.

It Kang Dynasty Secret Wars Stories will be based on the same principles of storytelling. Infinity War Endgame.

In Avengers: Infinity War: A Scene from the Movie, Iron Man and Doctor Strange are played by Robert Downey Jr. Source: Marvel Studios

This is the first. Avengers Movie where the Avengers are defeated by a huge villain. The movie ends with some deaths of heroes, leaving the universe in a bad place.

The Avengers will then embark on a huge quest to correct the wrongs of the villain. In the process, we’ll see plenty of Avengers and other superheroes team up to defeat the villain, no matter the cost.

If Kang Dynasty It is similar Infinity War Secret Wars It is similar Endgame, then Marvel’s big Multiverse Saga’s Conclusion will not succeed. Again, these movies will make boatloads of cash at the box office, and they’ll be incredible to watch.

Marvel is hoping to find new ways for the public to amaze it, rather than repeating its great successes. Infinity War Endgame.

We’ll never forget those first few minutes after leaving the theater at the end of Infinity War. The movie ended and we knew that the Avengers who had died would soon be revived. But that didn’t make the finale any less devastating.

But still from Avengers: Endgame Captain America (Chris Evans), during the last battle. He probably thought he could do it all day. Source: Marvel Studios

Then, in EndgameThere were so many moments we will never forget that made us smile and cry.

Marvel did something extraordinary with Infinity War Endgame This was just a few years back. The studio should be able surpass its expectations. Kang Dynasty Secret Wars Without copying other people’s ideas.