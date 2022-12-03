Marvel has released an Ant-Man 3 teaser video, which you may have missed.

On the eve of Marvel’s CCPX22 panel in Brazil, Disney showcased three trailers at a different event. According to the trailer descriptions, they were allegedly new. Quantumania: Ant-Man & the Wasp, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3And Loki Season 2 was leaked. Marvel published the first season. Guardians 3 A trailer and a new Ant-Man 3 clip.

The latter isn’t billed as a trailer, but it’s about as long as one. You can watch it below in case you missed it, although we’ll warn you that There are spoilers within this article.

Of the three MCU projects that leaked from Disney’s Asia-Pacific Content Showcase, Marvel only released the Guardians 3 Ant-Man 3 clips. And it turns out that the content Marvel had saved for CCXP differed from Disney’s event.

The Ant-Man 3 Click the link below to see it. Guardians 3 The teaser trailer does not correspond to the descriptions. That’s not to say we won’t see those clips. Future trailers may include the footage Disney displayed in Asia.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Ant-Man and Vera Cruz: Quantumania Trailer Image Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel chose to concentrate on the movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It’s all about hype. The trailer is playing on YouTube, so it’ll be in theaters in time for the Avatar 2 release.

Follow this link: Marvel’s YouTube channel, however, and you’ll see not one but two new videos the studio posted around the same time on Thursday.

The Guardians 3 Trailer had more than 8 million views as of the writing. This clip has been referred to as a trailer. The new clip is, however, a trailer. Ant-Man 3 This trailer-like video is only 1.1 million hits. However, the video is labelled a “special look.”

The latest Ant-Man 3 trailer?

The Ant-Man 3 The clip actually takes 10 seconds more than the Guardians 3 Official trailer. This trailer could easily have been called one. Instead, Marvel went for something else, giving Paul Rudd’s character a sort-of ode that walks us through all of Ant-Man’s antics in the MCU so far.

You’ll recognize plenty of familiar scenes from Ant-Man Avengers Movies with Hank (Michael Douglas), performing most of the vocal work. It’s advice Hank gave to Scott a long time ago to become the hero his daughter already thinks he is.

You will find many thrilling scenes in the clip. Infinity WarThis is the key to the Ant-Man 3 adventure. Ant-Man was a central character in the MCU. And he’s yet to face a real threat on his own.

Kang (Jonathan Majors), in Janet(Michelle Pfeiffer), in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer Image Source: Marvel Studios

At the end Ant-Man 3 We get clips from the trailers and an alternate voiceover. “Your reality, everything you’re holding on to, I know how it ends,” Kang (Jonathan Majors) tells Scott menacingly. “You’re out of your league, Ant-Man.”

Kang’s threat contradicts the footage we saw earlier in the clip that showed how important this ant-sized superhero has been for the Avengers so far. Kang’s dismissal of him in this manner is very concerning. It indicates that the MCU’s new major villain knows what he’s talking about and that he has probably dealt with other Avengers variants before. It’s a fascinating premise.

Quantumania: Ant-Man & the Wasp It premieres on February 17th 2023. Marvel will undoubtedly release a true Marvel film. Ant-Man 3 In the next months, trailer. You can view the video you may have missed here until then.

