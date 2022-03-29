Marvel has leaked the first details about a Nova movie.

Marvel had been wanting to include Nova in the MCU for many years. We were given details on how Nova was to appear in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy. Then Marvel tried to include Richard Rider’s Nova in Avengers: Infinity WarHowever, they eventually scrapped the idea. However, Marvel hasn’t given up on bringing Nova to the MCU, and we’re starting to see the first reports detailing his arrival.

You should be aware that this is a Marvel leak. Below are possible MCU spoilers. But they’re not the kind of spoilers that will ruin any of the upcoming Phase 4 attractions.

Nova will be joining the MCU?

That’s a question fans have been dying for Marvel to answer. The studio did address this character a few times. Here’s what Infinity WarAnd EndgameChristopher Markus, writer Had to shareAbout the character a few weeks after the Endgame premiere:

We actually had, I remember in the big manifesto thing that we did, where the first work we did on these movies where we just… every possible storyline that you could take from what’s around, that Nova has the Xandarian Worldmind. Yeah, the Xandarian Worldmind, was that after… it was almost going… In this conception, he would be the herald, not unlike the Hulk, who was actually standing in for the Silver Surfer, but that one member of the Nova Corps survived Thanos’ attack. Because you had Glenn Close, the Xandarian Worldmind would be Glenn Close’s voice. That would be Richard Rider. He would then come to earth.

Recall that Thanos destroyed Xandar in the early days of Indra. Infinity War. This has sparked speculation that Marvel will bring Nova to the United States. EndgameTo defeat the Mad Titan, the Avengers. That never materialized, but Marvel hasn’t given up on Nova. And it looks like we’re getting closer to an announcement.

Marvel makes the first move

If you’re a fan of Marvel leaks and spoilers, you might remember a story that came out almost two months after the Endgame premiere. Unconfirmed leaks claim that Phase 4 will include a Nova project.

It’s now almost three years later. Deadline reportedRichard Rider, aka Nova is joining the MCU. Marvel is working on the NovaProject with Sabir Pirzada who wrote two Moon Knight episodes.

However, it’s unclear whether Marvel wants to make a movie or a TV show featuring the brand new hero. There is no timetable for the release. NovaMarvel is yet to release Phase 4/5 projects, but we don’t know when.

However, we have an intriguing rumor from a trusted source.

Marvel desires more than one Nova

Per The Cosmic Circus, Marvel doesn’t only want the Richard Rider version of Nova in the MCU. That’s going to be the original Nova, who will be involved in the cosmic aspect of the Nova adventures. The MCU will also feature Earthbound Sam Alexander.

The blog doesn’t have cast details or production release dates. However, The Cosmic CircusIt said that it received information from a variety of reputable sources over the course of time. According to them, Marvel desires a mentor-apprentice relationship for the Novas. Hawkeye. Nova versions will be active simultaneously, but that would be a difference.

Rider would fight large-scale alien threats, while Alexander would interact with other young Avengers.

This is the most favorable scenario for the introduction of these cosmic heroes. It allows older Marvel Comics fan to enjoy the introduction of a Marvel Comics classic while taking advantage the younger Nova’s popularity with fans.

Marvel’s Nova plans aren’t set in stone, and things might change. These superheroes may soon join the Avengers, it seems.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.