Marvel Comics #1 Special Copy at Auction: $2.4M

NEW YORK (AP) — A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic bookAccording to Friday’s auctioneer, it sold for more that $2.4 million at an online auction.

This is the Marvel Comics #1. “pay copy,” it’s “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,”Vincent Zurzolo, ComicConnect’s chief operating officers, said: The book was sold Thursday night by Vincent Zurzolo (New York-based auctioneer) for a little less than $2,427,000.800

The name of the buyer has not been revealed. He is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor”Zurzolo added that Zurzolo also collects other items.

In 1939, Marvel Comics #1 published characters such as Sub-Mariner, the original Human Torch and the original Human Torch. This character was a precursor to the Marvel’s Fantastic Four character later named Sub-Mariner. This book was the beginning of what would become the Marvel Universe of comics and movies, TV shows, video games, and comics.

The best preserved “pay copy”It is highly sought after because it contains the publisher’s handwritten notes detailing how much each artist and writer were paid. Frank R. Paul, for example, earned $25 to draw the cover of a book that is now nearly 100,000 times more valuable.

“It’s an incredibly important look into the world and behind the scenes of the creation”Zurzolo described himself as a comics giant.

Such characters would eventually be included in the Marvel universe. Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four (X-Men), the Avengers, Iron Man and Daredevil as well as the Hulk, which is often referred to on-screen simply by the Incredible Hulk.

“Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens,” Zurzolo said. “Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people, in some way, that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”