Marvel Cinematic Moments That Shocked Audiences

Earlier than Tony Stark’s sacrifice in the course of the last battle of “Endgame,” Natasha Romanoff shocked audiences by leaping to her dying to retrieve the Soul Stone and reverse the consequences of Thanos’ snap. Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) traveled to Vormir as a part of the Avengers’ Time Heist. There, the Crimson Cranium gave them the identical warning he gave to Thanos and Gamora in “Infinity War”: To retrieve the Soul Stone, a soul have to be sacrificed.

The 2 associates then discovered themselves combating to sacrifice their lives and hold the opposite protected. In the end, nonetheless, it will be Natasha who gave her life for the Soul Stone. Her dying was a sobering second that, like with Quicksilver, few viewers noticed coming. Black Widow is likely one of the MCU’s authentic Avengers, in any case.

Her absence from the ultimate struggle towards Thanos was felt. Though, in hindsight, Nat’s sacrifice might need been the proper send-off for her character in any case.

For followers, the blow from the red-haired Avenger’s dying was softened by the discharge of her solo film “Black Widow.” 11 years after her first look in “Iron Man 2,” Natasha lastly grew to become the star of her personal movie, as she battled her previous in a MCU prequel set between “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Whereas followers will miss Natasha, a brand new Black Widow was arrange within the movie to take her place, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) selecting up the mantle.