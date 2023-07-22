Marvel Announces the Apocalyptic Ending Of Marc Spector. (And Teases Next Chapter).

In “Moon Knight” #25 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Cory Petit, the story sees the rise of a new Black Spectre. It is revealed that the person hiding behind the mask runs his own version of Moon Knight’s Midnight Mission, called Chapel Perilous. Black Spectre is a dark version of Moon Knight’s Midnight Mission that offers visitors help in exchange for their lives. Eight-Ball, one of Black Spectre’s rogue agents saves the hero after Black Spectre has used a number of ex-Moon Knight villains in order to kill him. Black Spectre, despite not killing Moon Knight causes a jailbreak and was last seen recruiting the wildly instabile Zodiac.

MacKay told Marvel.com that “The Last Days of Moon Knight” has been in the works for some time, dating back over 10+ issues of stories (and obviously long before that with the Black Spectre and Moon Knight’s shared history). In the three issue arc, MacKay described it as two characters fighting for survival. Moon Knight must fight to save himself, his town, and Midnight Mission. Check out the cover for “Moon Knight” #28 by Stephen Segovia featuring Moon Knight, Hunter’s Moon, and Black Spector, followed by the issue’s text synopsis.

Marvel Comics

“Running from MOON KNIGHT #28-30, “The Last Days of Moon Knight” will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit—but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. “And when the dust settles a brand new revenge will be born.”