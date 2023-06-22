Martina Jones Is a Photographer – Facts about Quincy Jones’ Daughter

Born to a family of creative talents, Martina Jones stands out for her photography career. She is talented in her craft and displays some of her work on social media alongside her personal posts.

Although the daughter of a music icon, Martina Jones carved her own unique path in the creative industry. She once followed her mother’s footsteps as a model but changed her career route.

She has made her father proud, which he expressed on social media. The two share a close relationship. The photographer even shared how grateful she was to have Quincy Jones as a dad in a sweet post.

Martina Jones Is One of Quincy Jones’ Seven Children

On November 1, 1966, Quincy Jones and his then-Swedish model partner, Ulla Andersson, welcomed Martina. At that time, the couple already had marital problems but still chose to raise their daughter in a loving home. Unfortunately, Martina’s parents’ marriage only lasted a few years, from 1967 to 1974. She then went to live under her mother’s wing in Sweden.

Martina has six siblings, Jolie, Rachel, Quincy III, Kidada, Rashida, and Kenya. Jolie, the eldest child, was born during their father’s marriage to his first wife, Jeri Caldwell. Meanwhile, Rachel resulted from their father’s brief affair with Carol Reynolds.

Following Martina’s birth, Quincy and Ulla welcomed Quincy III, the singer’s only son. In the ’70s, Quincy and his third wife, Peggy Lipton, welcomed two daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones. Martina’s youngest sister, Kenya, was born in 1993 to Quincy and his then-partner, Nastassja Kinski.

Martina Jones Shares Some of Her Photographs on Social Media

After living in Sweden for some time, Martina returned to the USA to live with her dad. She first studied dance before following in her mother’s footsteps as a model. However, she developed a profound interest in photography and pursued it as a career. Some of her works are displayed on her Instagram alongside her other personal interests.

Martina Jones Has a Good Relationship with Her Father

Having a famous father in the entertainment industry meant he was often away from home while Martina was growing up. Despite his busy work schedule and many kids, Quincy tried to keep a close relationship with all of them.

However, one of his children once acknowledged that he was a different parent to each of his children, as his older children would describe him as never being around, while his younger children had him around a lot more.

continue reading below >> related stories

Martina deeply appreciates and loves her father and pays tribute to him several times, including his birthday, which she calls one of her favorite times of the year. She wrote in a post:

“I love you every day, but I send you a little extra today as I am so happy you were born and that I get to call you Daddy.”