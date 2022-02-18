Martin Tolchin, Former Times Reporter and a Founder of The Hill, Dies at 93

Martin Tolchin, a former reporter for The New York Times who covered Congress with a keen knowledge of its twisting ways and power plays and who was later the founding publisher and editor of The Hill, a successful newspaper devoted to events on Capitol Hill, died on Thursday at his home in Alexandria, Va. He was 93.

His partner, Barbara Rosenfeld, said the cause was cancer.

Mr. Tolchin left The Times in 1994 to lead The Hill, which was being launched as a weekly paper to provide exhaustive coverage of Congress. It immediately went head-to-head with an existing paper, Roll Call, which had been covering Capitol Hill twice weekly since the 1950s.

Mr. Tolchin was 65 when he took the reins of The Hill, hired by the paper’s owner, News Communications Inc., a New York City company with more than 20 community newspapers in Manhattan, Queens and the city’s suburbs. Its chairman was the politically powerful publisher and real estate developer Jerry Finkelstein, father of Andrew J. Stein, a former City Council president in New York.

Some Washington insiders were skeptical that there was a market for two Capitol Hill publications, but Mr. Tolchin told The Washington Post, “We’ll try to be wittier, more audacious, and we’ll try to have a soul, which I don’t think Roll Call does.” Roll Call’s editors said they were not worried.