Martin Lewis Shares Yet Another Success Story , Man Saves £750 Haggling Down His Sky Bill

One reader, known only as Luke, said he was able to reduce his TV package from £133 to £70 per month thanks to advice he read on the MoneySavingExpert website

A fan of Martin Lewis has explained how he saved £750 by haggling down his Sky bill.

One reader, known only as Luke, said he was able to reduce his TV package from £133 to £70 per month thanks to advice he read on the MoneySavingExpert (MSE) website.

This means he is now paying £63 less each month, or £756 over the year.

Although haggling is not always easy, it can be done.

It’s especially worth asking for lower bills if you’re a loyal customer and have seen your package increase over the years.

In a letter to MSE, Luke said: “I have just haggled with Sky as my contract was coming up for renewal, and I’ve got them to go down from £133 a month to £70 a month for a TV, movies, sports and Netflix add-on.

“Used your haggling information. MSE, we are grateful.”

How to Haggle?

If you’re not happy with the price you’re paying for your current provider – be it your internet, TV, or mobile supplier – haggling could be a good way to lower your costs.

The best place to start is by comparing prices elsewhere to see what cheaper deals are about.

You can do this by using a comparison website such as CompareTheMarket.com, Confused.com, MoneySupermarket.co.uk or Uswitch.com.

Once you’ve found a lower price, make a note of it and then call up your current provider.

Tell them about the lower price elsewhere, and ask if they can match it.

If they can match the price, and you are happy to continue with your current provider you’ll be able to get lower bills.

If they don’t, then what you do next will depend on the contract you have with your current company.

You may not be allowed to change if you are locked into a contract. Or you may have to pay an exit fee.

If you aren’t in a contract and don’t care about your current provider, you can switch to another provider.

We recently spoke to one woman who saved £850 by haggling down the cost of everything from broadband to her car.