Martha Stewart’s Sexyselfie Will Motivate You for Your Holiday Party

Martha Stewart Heating up the kitchen is not enough.

The cookbook author served up a beauty feast, sharing a sexy selfie of her soft glam makeup on Instagram. Martha, who touched down in Miami for Art Basel, showcased her party-ready look on Nov. 29, which consisted of sculptural gold hoop earrings that perfectly complemented her bronze-colored smoky eye and brownish-nude lip color.

She completed her overall glam with bouncy, tousled hair that was parted to the side with a voluminous swoop.

“In the miami beach/art basel vibe,” The lifestyle icon captioned “Her” InstagramThen she smiling to show off her beautiful makeup. “Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye.”

Martha usually opts to keep her face fresh and use minimal makeup for The Magic City. The businesswoman hasn’t changed her style to be more seductive.

