Married at First Sight UK2022 LATEST: As Gemma breaks down, fans already see Whitney & Matt’s chemistry.

Jess clears up the argument between Thomas & April

Allegations of “b*******” were flying around the show last night, with Jess’s name being brought up, despite the fact she has left the show.

To give her opinion on the situation, the ex-bride took to TikTok.

She said: “The story has completely changed about 50 f****** times when originally it was just me finding out if I’d upset my friends ‘cos I was generally concerned.

“Knocking on the door at 7am to April asking her if I’d upset her and she had no idea about this conversation that had happened.

“So, it’s like, to put it in context, where the f*ck is this story going

“Because there’s been about 25 of them right now and it’s just like, well you can really see who’s chatting s*** can’t you.”