Married at First Sight UK stars in trouble as boozy party is abruptly interrupted

Married At First Sight star Marilyse Corrigan landed herself in hot water with show bosses when she threw an illicit after party for some of the gang.

The TV star and other cast members enjoyed a cheeky bash after the commitment ceremony, then Marilyse shared a clip of it on social media, giving fans a little peek at what’s to come.

It is believed that the hilarious video was filmed at Marilyse Spencer and Franky Spencer’s house, with Ant Poole, Alexis Conomoux and Megan Wolfe as guests.

Bob dances while the rest are seated around a table with wine and beer bottles.











Things come to a halt when there is a knock at the door.

The group looks stunned and tries to remain quiet while whispering ideas about what to do.

One of the group then mutters “just open it” and a reluctant looking Bob heads to the door.

After delaying the inevitable, he sits down while thinking about what to do next. He then runs back into the apartment.







Marilyse tied the knot on MAFS last week



An angry-sounding producer is heard exclaiming: “All of you!”

Marilyse captioned the clip: “Commitment ceremony after party. Producers fun police.”

The show’s dating expert Paul Brunson wasn’t bothered about them unwinding with a sneaky get-together.

“Oh wow, I see you all got lit after the CCs. I approve,” He posted his thoughts in the comments.













“Naughty school kids,” Ant quipped, while Bob said it was one of his “fav nights”.

“Too funny,” Megan added.

Amused viewers of Channel 4’s Dating Show were also delighted by the video.

“These are the bits I wanna see,” posted one, while another gushed: “Oh I love this!! Everyone looks so happy.”

Other viewers said they wished they could have heard the rest of what the producer had to say.

“Sounds like they’re about to say ‘all of ya… get to bed now’,” One suggestion.

