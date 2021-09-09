Married At First Sight UK questions from couples about sex life fans slam vile Megan answers!

Married At First Sight was the latest episode. The couples reunite for the first time since their wedding at the first dinner party.

After tuning in Wednesday night to Married at First Sight UK, Megan Wolfe was not impressed.

In the latest episode of E4, the couple reunited for the first time since their marriage at the first dinner party.

Megan and Bob were the first to arrive at this venue. Tensions were already high.

They were closely accompanied by Adam & Tayah, who were very infatuated and soon revealed that they were in love.

Megan looked shocked at their surprise. As more happy couples arrived, it became obvious that Megan felt like an outcast since she and Bob hadn’t hit it off.

She began asking women about their relationships, and whether they were intimate on honeymoons. However, viewers at home weren’t impressed.

One person tweeted this: “Is Megan ok? Why’s she grilling everyone these times you can’t even communicate properly with Bob? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSUK.”

Another post: “Megan is so rude, putting Rob down in front of everyone and asking intrusive questions. This is the most she’s spoken in the whole 2 weeks #MAFSUK.”

An additional viewer was added: “#MAFSUK I feel sorry for bob!! She is totally a vile and nasty person.”

A fourth tweet was also sent: “This Megan’s a bit of a b**ch, she can’t wait to mug Bob off to everyone #MAFSUK.”

Another person has admitted: “Megan is making me SO uncomfortable, she’s treating Bob’s personality and who he is as flaws and indicating she wants him to change and it’s really not sitting well with me #MAFSUK.”

Megan later admitted to Megan on camera that she was physically attracted to Jordan, who is married to Alexis.

But she stated that she wouldn’t be okay acting on it since Alexis was her friend. However, viewers believed otherwise.

“Megan getting close to Alexis to steal her man #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk, “One person claimed on Twitter.

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday through Thursday at 9 pm on E4.