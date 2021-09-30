Married at First Sight UK 2021 – Updates

Married at First Sight UK 2021 - Updates
By Amy Comfi
Tayah calls out trolls

MAFS star Tayah has called out a troll who accused her of having a “baby bump” in a recent photo.

The estate agent, 25, shared a sweet photo alongside her ‘hubby’ Adam Aveling, 26.

Her white maxi woollen maxi dress was elegant and she looked stunning.

She wrote: “It’s home stays tonight and I’m off to Doncaster!! Do you guys think I’ll like it!?🤷🏽‍♀️ #mafsuk.”

However, someone commented that the tighter fitting dress made it look like she had a “baby bump”.

Tayah was forced to defend her appearance and branded the comment “damaging”.

She replied: “It’s called being a female and having a natural slight bump on your stomach WHICH IS NORMAL.

“This is such a damaging comment, I’m a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women.”

