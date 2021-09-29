Married at First Sight UK 2021 Updates : Nikita’s temper Tantrum Have Finally Crossed the Line

Nikita’s breach of code

Nikita’s temper had previously concerned fans when she threw a cup at husband Ant during a heated row on their Mexico honeymoon.

She’d repeatedly demanded her groom complimented her breasts, bum, and figure and was left furious when he refused to believe her demands were just “banter.”

Then once back in the UK, her temper flared at the couples’ first dinner party.

Nikita started questioning Jordon about his feelings towards Alexis in front of everyone but became increasingly frustrated.

As she started swearing, Jordon told her: “Speak some English.”

She raged: “Don’t talk to me like a divvy, you f**king Welsh p***k.”

She stormed out of the room while her shocked husband Ant told everyone: “See what I am dealing with now?

Nikita was then told to leave by show bosses due to her “level of aggression.”

A Married At First Sight spokesperson said at the time: “During filming, a situation escalated off-camera, and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behavior.”

