Married at First Sight UK 2021 – Fans SHOCKED as Franky offends Marilyse with brutal comment about kids
By Tom O'Brien
MARRIED At First Sight will be left shocked tonight by Franky’s “brutally insensitive” comments to Marilyse.

Franky will put his foot on his mouth yet again on tonight’s show by declaring his ideal MAFS match wouldn’t have children – despite partner Marilyse having kids.

He’ll also declare he expected any partner to up roots and move to Dubai where he’s currently based – something Marilyse said her kids prevented her from doing.

Marilyse is visibly upset by Franky’s remark, telling viewers: “To be honest with you, I was offended because I have got children and I don’t want that to be a problem”, according to Metro.co.uk who shared a teaser of the show.

Read our Married at First Sight blog below for the latest updates…

