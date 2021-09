Married At First Sight fans spot huge clue Amy and Josh are still together

MARRIED At First Sight fans have spotted a major huge clue that Amy Christophers and Joshua Christie are still together – despite bitter rows

The sports presenter, has hinted she is still with her partner despite their ups and downs throughout the series.

Amy recently shared a snap of the pair looking very cosy while cuddling up to one another during filming.

One fan then commented: “Great couple, hoping you two make it! 💕”.

Amy quickly responded with the emojis: “❤️🙌”

Meanwhile, Josh has also shared a number of snaps of his wife suggesting that the pair are on good terms.

After posting a selfie of the pair on their honeymoon, one follower said: “Hope you two are good ❤️.”

Josh responded with a positive hands-up emoji.

The behavior of Amy after she stormed off camera last night was shocking to viewers.

After a meal, the pair began to argue and couldn’t agree where to store their items.

Getting fed up with with Josh, Amy slammed the door and Josh called her “childish”.

He then said to her: “You’re pushing me over the limit.”

It prompted her to shout: “Shut up!”

To camera, Josh said he was fed up with Amy’s “mood swings” and was reaching the end of his tether.

After the heated kitchen row, Amy said to the camera “I’m not f***ing doing this” before walking away.

MAFS viewers were shocked at Amy’s behavior and called her ‘childish’,’spoilt’ and “childish”.

“Amy woke up and chose violence … again,” One Twitter fan wrote:

A second added: “Amy needs to grow up!”

And a third commented: “Amy acting like a child again.”

Viewers had turned on Josh earlier this week as he yelled “shut your mouth and let me f***ing speak'” at Amy during an explosive dinner party.

Morag, 26, lost his temper after he claimed he’d slipped into her DMs just before the show.

Josh claimed that he didn’t recall ever messaging Morag, and even went so far as to accuse her for lying to cause trouble.

Amy tried to defend Josh, but he was viciously shot down.

“Shut your mouth and let me f***ing speak,” Josh agreed.

The horrified experts gasped watching the footage, with Mel Schilling saying: “No, no he didn’t. He’s now like a cornered animal, flooded with hormones.”

Amy replied: “I’m on your f***ing side.”

Josh quickly apologised for his language, telling Amy: “Sorry I didn’t mean to tell you to shut up.”

But matchmaker Mel insisted: “Not good enough, mate.”

