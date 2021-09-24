Married At First Sight fans open-mouthed as Luke calls it quits with Morag and insists ‘I’m done’ in dramatic teaser

MARRIED At First Sight fans were left gobsmacked as Luke Dawson appears to call it quits with Morag Crichton insisting “I’m done”.

Last night’s episode saw the couple visit their partner’s place to get a glimpse at their future.

2 Married at First Sight’s Luke Dawson appears to call it quits with Morag Crichton after her shocking confession Image Credits: Channel 4

2 Morag said she felt like ‘running for the hills’ Image Credits: Channel 4

In a dramatic preview clip for tonight’s episode, Morag and Luke reached boiling point.

Morag told her friends that she doesn’t see a future in Luke, despite him confessing to his love for her.

She said: “I just feel like running for the hills.”

Her friend also shared her doubts, saying: “I just don’t feel like it’s going to work.”

Meanwhile, a distraught Luke admits that he feels like an “absolute mug”. Speaking to the camera, the emotional fireman exclaimed: “I’m done.”

Viewers rejoiced to see Luke finally call it quits with Morag.

One wrote: “Morag grow up! If Luke were my son I would be advising him to jump ship ASAP! You’re not only immature but damn right rude!”

Another posted: “Yes!! Finally Luke dumping Morag…get as far away from her as possible. #mafs”

“He deserves so much better than Morag…he deserves someone who actually loves him and care about him! That’s not Morag. Glad he’s waking up to it. #mafs”

In tonight’s episode, Luke took Morag home to Wales, but she again admitted that she is still not in love with him, leaving the fireman gutted as he prepared to explain all to his family.

Morag later told Luke’s mum that she’s not in love with her son – but admitted that she does care for Luke, saying she is a “chapter behind”.

Luke also told his mom that he is in love with Morag. Luke’s mum was devastated that Morag didn’t feel the exact same way.

Luke made a huge revelation that he no longer wants children.

Morag had revealed earlier in the series that she did not want children, which was a surprise to Luke.

Luke’s mom was horrified to learn that her son had ruled children out in the future. This left her anxious about their future.

Are Morag or Luke going to be back?

