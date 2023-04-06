Marrakech’s dress code. Morocco’s clothing rules

IF you have plans to visit Morocco soon and have no idea what to pack, don’t worry we have you covered.

This is your ultimate guide to what to wear during your trip.

1 Here are some tips on how to dress for Morocco Credit: Getty

Morocco has a dress code

The most important to know is, there is no dress code in Morocco.

You don’t have to wear the same clothes every day.

Morocco is also a Muslim nation, so dress less than at home.

It is to save you from unnecessary hassles and unpleasant comments and make your stay more enjoyable.

Marrakech: What clothes should I wear?

Marrakech can see daytime temperatures climb to above 40°C, while winter evenings are a lot more chilly.

You will have to adapt your outfit depending on when you visit.

Many people in large cities such as Marrakech and Casablanca dress in many styles.

You’ll see short shorts and tank tops, and you’ll also see full-body veils.

Covering up is strongly recommended for those who visit rural communities.

Wear longer shorts or pants, or at least drape a large scarf over your chest and shoulders.

It is important that women dress modestly and cover their legs, shoulders, and legs.

For men, you can wear shorts with a T-shirt and jeans.

Marrakech: What clothing can I wear?

Here are some key points about Marrakech’s Dress Code:

Avoid anything made in sheer fabric, unless it’s going over the top of other clothing.

Do not wear tank tops or backless tops that are too low or expose your cleavage.

Be careful not to be skin tight or show off too much of your body.

Morocco has a high likelihood of sexual harassment occurring to females.

It doesn’t matter if you are dressed conservatively or liberally.

However, being more visible will increase your chances of getting compliments and advances.