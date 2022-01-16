Marlon Bundo star of children’s books, Marlon Bundo is the last pet rabbit left by the Pence family.

The Pence family rabbit Marlon Bundo, has been taken out of existence.

Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, is here On Saturday, the family said goodbye to their pet through social media.

“Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more,”Saturday, Pence Bond wrote.

Marlon Bunny, Bunny of America, was the first bunny who earned the nickname BOTUS.Marlon also was Many children’s book characters are the main charactersAll inclusive “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of a Vice President.”

Pets of the President:President Joe Biden announces the arrival of Commander Major, a new puppy. He will be living at another house.

Charlotte Pence Bond, the author of the children’s story, illustrated it by Karen Pence (one of three she created). The book was meant to share with kids what a day in the life of former vice president Mike Pence was like. Marlon Bundo became more popular. even had his own Instagram account.

Marlon Bundo wasn’t just attracted to children all over America. Comedy and author Marlon Bundo had already published the book before it was even released. “Last Week Tonight”Hosting John Oliver created a parody version that featured a rabbit of the exact same name. In Oliver’s storyline, Marlon Bundo sports a bow tie and falls in love with another boy rabbit.

Oliver’s book, entitled “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo”This was done to draw attention to Vice President Mike Pence’s position on LGBTQ+ rights.

Marlon Bundo had over 32,000 Instagram followers throughout the years. Many left kind words about the bunny or the Pence family.