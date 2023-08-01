Marlon Brando’s Son Protected Pregnant Sister & Lost His Freedom — Despite Dad’s $20M Estate, He Ended up Poor

Marlon Brando was a famous American actor with a complex and large family. He had at least fifteen children.

Christian, one of the sons who was arrested, had protected his sister, who was pregnant.

Christian spent the remainder of his days as a beggar, despite his father’s wealth.

Christian Brando, the youngest of Marlon Brando 11 children known to exist, was born in 1957. The media, based on several rumors, has referred to his children by the term “known”.

Christian Devi Brando is Marlon’s first-born son by Anna Kashfi. Marlon and Anna’s relationship was anything but conventional.

Marlon and Anna were still hostile to each other even when Anna was expecting Christian. Marlon found out that Anna lied about her heritage and name days before the wedding.

Anna was Welsh, not Indian as she claimed. Anna Kashfi’s real name is Joanne O’Callaghan.

Marlon, Anna and their child disagreed about the name of their son. The couple’s disagreement over his name is only one of the many ways they made their child a battleground.

Marlon named their son Christian after Christian Marquand, one of Marlon’s homosexual lovers. Anna gave him the middle name of Devi.

Marlon and Anna divorced within a year. This began a bitter feud for years over their son. Marlon got temporary custody when the court determined that Anna was physically and psychologically incapable of taking care of her son.

A friend of Anna’s once Testify that she found her “passed out, lying in her own vomit” while her son played unattended by the edge of a swimming pool. Anna had kidnapped Marlon’s son in 1972 after she set his dorm on fire.

Marlon hired an investigator immediately to track down Christian after Anna brought him north of Mexico. The young man lived with a hippie group who had hidden him in a tent by the time they were discovered.

Anna had made a $10,000 promise to the hippies in exchange for keeping Christian away. He was traumatized by the event and feared he’d get kidnapped again.

Christian, who dropped out of high school at 16, spent the majority of his life in Washington. JoAnn Corrales was his caretaker while he lived in Washington state. He enjoyed the privacy he experienced.

He loved fishing and the forests. And he enjoyed making things by hand. As a welder, he would travel between Washington State and LA.

Whenever he was in LA, Christian divided his time between his father’s mansion atop the Hollywood Hills and the home his father bought him nearby. The relationship between Christian and his father was strained.

Carmine De Benedittis is a Marlon friend and film producer. He noted that Christian was feeling small in the presence of his father. She was once Explained:

“I noticed that when Christian is near his father, he seems to shrink, he becomes a gnat. He seems to be crushed by the force of his father’s character. It’s a very heavy load to be called ‘Christian Brando.’”

Christian Brando was protective of his siblings

Christian, his sister Cheyenne, and Dag Drollet, her boyfriend were at the Mulholland Dr. home of his father on May 16, 1990. Dag was 26 at the time and he was the son a wealthy Tahitian entrepreneur.

Christian heard Cheyenne tell him over dinner about Dag’s physical abuse. Christian was intoxicated when he heard this revelation and confronted Dag using a firearm.

Christian claimed to law enforcement that Dag and he got into a fight and accidentally fired the gun. It turned out that his statement was false. Dag, who was seated on the couch in Marlon’s living room, was actually watching TV.

Marlon attempted to revive the man using CPR, but without success. Cheyenne who has had mental issues since her teens, admitted later that Dag was not the one to harm her.

Marlon, after hearing Cheyenne’s admission, sent her out of the US. It was assumed it had to do with protecting Christian as Cheyenne’s testimonies could have been detrimental.

Cheyenne was destroyed by this decision. Her mental health deteriorated after giving birth to Tuki who is now a successful model.

In 1995, she tried to commit suicide on several occasions. The final attempt was at the home of her mother. When she died, she was 25 years old. She was buried in Tahiti next to Dag Drollet.

Christian also pleaded to manslaughter after an extensive hearing. Christian was initially sentenced for ten years but later released from prison after four and a quarter years.

Deborah Presley later told him that he had thought the safety of the gun was set when it happened. He was going to scare Dag. The alarm went off as soon as he told Dag to stop. “He was completely shocked and devastated,” said she You can also read about the importance of this in our article.

Life After prison

Christian’s life went downhill after he left prison. He did not try to rehab himself but instead he became more dependent on substance abuse.

He rarely saw him during those years. Christian returned to Los Angeles in fact only after Marlon passed away in July 2004,

Marlon had died from respiratory failure complicated with pulmonary fibrosis. Christian was further traumatized when Marlon’s ashes, sent via FedEx, were delivered to Christian’s Kalama workplace.

Christian and Deborah, his three-month-old wife, lived with him in Mulholland Dr. for a few months after Marlon died. Marlon’s executors wanted to sell his property and kicked Christian out.

Marlon had an estimate of how much Christian got from his father’s will. Marlon had an estimate net worth 100 million dollars, earned over his years as an actor.

A newly divorced Christian had moved into Donna Geon’s home in January 2005. She was living in a small apartment near Sunset Boulevard but didn’t hold a steady job.

In October 2010, executors paid Christian $200,000. This was for some of the dad’s items that were sold in an auction. The payment was a bad decision – it only furthered his addictions and likely became the cause of his downfall.

Christian spent the last 2 weeks of his existence in a state of coma. Unconscious, he did not know what was going on around him, even though he was dying. Christian died at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital on January 26th, 2008. Christian was 49 years old and had double pneumonia.

Donna found Donna on the ground in her apartment near Sunset Boulevard. Donna was gasping desperately for air. The hospital was called, but unfortunately it was too late.

