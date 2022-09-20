Mark Zuckerberg’s $142B Fortune cut in half since Oc

Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports.

Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. However, his fortune has plunged by about 55% to an estimated $55.3 Billion in the last nine month. He is now at the No. 1 spot on the Index since 2014. 20.

He ranked third on this index less than two years ago, just behind Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. As recently as September 2021, Zuckerberg’s wealth reached a peak of $142 billion when the company hit a high through the coronavirus pandemic and shares were priced at $382.

Bloomberg mentions the transition from Facebook Inc. (now Meta Platforms Inc.) as a turning-point in his writing. “it’s been largely downhill from there as it struggles to find its footing in the tech universe.”

Among the keystones of its downhill trajectory are reporting zero growth in monthly Facebook users in Q1 of this year, which resulted in a major falloff on the stock market; Zuckerberg’s over-investment on Instagram Reels against competitor TikTok; and the company’s burgeoning metaverse, an initiative that Zuckerberg has said will lose the company “significant”Over the next three to five year, you can expect to spend a lot of money.

Bloomberg reports that Meta has fallen 57% overall this year. Comparatively, Meta is also down for other Big Tech peers, but not nearly as much: 14% Apple Inc., 26% Amazon.com Inc., and 29% Google parent Alphabet Inc. Meta is close to reaching the lows at Netflix, which is down 60%.