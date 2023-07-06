Mark Zuckerberg: Meta’s Threads Gains 5,000,000 Sign-Ups in Just 4 Hours

In the first four hours after it launched late Wednesday afternoon, 5 million people signed up for Meta’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The milestone was announced on Wednesday evening in a thread (obviously), on Threads.

Threads is currently available on Apple and Google’s app stores in 100 countries, and several major brands like Netflix, NPR, HBO and Variety already have presences on the app, along with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Usher and Jennifer Lopez. The platform does not have a browser presence as of yet — the domain threads.net Only a QR Code is available for the users to use in order to download the app.

The new platform, described as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” is a direct rival to Twitter, which has had a rough July so far. On Saturday, owner Elon Musk announced that accounts would be limited in the number of tweets they could view per day, prompting yet another user exodus to various alternatives, like Mastodon, Hive Post, Spill, and former Twitter head Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social.

Perhaps because of this, Meta released Threads on Apple’s app store a day early. It had been originally scheduled to launch Thursday.

Musk said Twitter’s viewing limitations would be temporary, and bumped the limit from 600 to 1,000 tweets per day for unverified users, shortly after announcing them on Saturday. While some users remained loyal, others jumped ship to competitors such as Bluesky Announcing it saw “record-high traffic” on Saturday.

Musk is yet to mention the Meta competitor in a tweet.

In June, Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox told staffers that Threads would be for those seeking a platform that is “sanely run,” and obvious shot at Musk’s managing of Twitter since his purchase of the social media giant in October, 2022.

Meanwhile, the limitation placed on viewed tweets isn’t fully understood. The company’s formal explanation claims it’s a move to combat “bots and other bad actors,” though hard evidence of these problems has not been made public. An alleged epidemic of bots accounts Musk’s explanation was a justification In his failed attempt to withdraw from buying Twitter.

Many have noticed that Musk’s Twitter account is not the only one. Google Cloud Billing Issues — and the contract with Google Cloud expired June 30.

Musk's takeover of Twitter has seen a marked increase in hate-speech, along with a sharp drop in advertising.