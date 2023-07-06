Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk’s rivalry is intensified as Meta launches Threads early, allowing users to log in.

MARK Zuckerberg’s Threads application has launched officially and Meta boss said that 2million users joined within the first 24 hours.

Threads is often referred to by the name “Twitter Killer”, since it competes directly with Elon’s social networking platform.

5 Meta officially launches its new social media platform called Threads. It is intended to compete against Twitter Credit: Getty

5 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, posted his first message on the platform on Wednesday Getty

5 On Wednesday, the site was launched. Threads

Mark Zuckerberg, in his very first Facebook post, wrote: “Let’s do it!” You can post a comment below. The platform is a great place to start.

Welcome to Threads, the entrepreneur said with an emoji of a burning fire.

Zuckerberg announced that “Threads had just reached 2 million signups within the first two-hour period.” Updated on September 29, 2009 On Wednesday evening,

More than 100 countries have Apple or Android App stores where the platform can be downloaded. Associated Press reported.

Instagram posted an official announcement on its Twitter account.

“Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos,” the message You can find out more about this by clicking here..

Log in with your Instagram account and start using the app.

Zuckerberg wrote in an array of tweets on the platform, “Glad that you are all here today.” Let’s create something amazing together!

Threads’ vision is to be a place for open, friendly conversation. “We hope to create an experience that takes the best of Instagram and creates a brand new one around ideas, text and talking about what you’re thinking.”

How it works

Threads’ ties to Instagram mean that new users don’t need to create a separate Instagram account in order to use the platform.

Those who do not already have Instagram accounts will need to create one in order to use Threads.

It has been described by some as a hybrid of Instagram’s comments and Twitter’s dashboard.

The maximum character limit is 500, which is more than Twitter’s 280. You can also include photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Threads are displayed in the main app feed. They can be liked and re-posted. Social Media Today reported.

Originally scheduled to launch later in the month, it was moved forward recently.

The tweet came after many Twitter users complained about Musk’s leadership and changes to Twitter that he frequently made since acquiring the platform last year.

The THREADS Users Divided

Many first threads users have reviewed the app.

Twitter users have expressed their approval of the “new app interface”.

Another user said, “Twitter may finally be finished lol.”

Some users have also expressed their concerns about the app’s features.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a New York Democratic Congresswoman claimed that the app was broken at her post-midpoint.

She tweeted: “I spent five minutes on Threads, but I now think that my app has been bricked.” The problem occurred just before I clicked send on my long list of Queens restaurant recommendations.

Other users complained that Twitter’s basic elements were missing from the site.

“It’s just like Twitter but no trending topics. “17 years after Twitter,” said one user.

Another person said, “The app is very basic, does not function well, and lacks many features.”

“Can’t search for posts and can’t see posts in chronological order. “Good potential, but not yet the Twitter replacement we need,” said one user.

The question was asked, “Looks good so far, but why can’t I see only the users that I follow?” “Why is there no feed that allows me to only see people I follow?” Another person asked.

“I don’t want a load of random Thread suggestions, I want to see stuff from people I follow only, like on Twitter.”

Threads was launched in response to rumors that continue to circulate about the possibility of a cage-fight between Musk and Zuckerberg, although no date or venue has yet been announced.

5 Launch comes in the midst of rumored cage-fight between Elon Musk and Zuckerberg Credit: AP